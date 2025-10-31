Karnataka Political Intrigue: Siddaramaiah Dismisses Leadership Change Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded sharply to reports of a potential leadership change, dismissing suggestions that his deputy, D K Shivakumar, might assume his role in November.

A reporter asked Siddaramaiah about speculation that Shivakumar had set November 21 as the potential date to take oath, to which the chief minister retorted, questioning the credibility of the source. ''Which newspaper? I didn't see it anywhere, though I read all the newspapers,'' he remarked, dismissing the claim.

There has been ongoing speculation within the ruling Congress about a possible power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Despite earlier reports of a rotational chief minister plan, the party has not officially confirmed any such arrangement, and Siddaramaiah remains firm on fulfilling his five-year tenure.

