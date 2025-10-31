Congress Pushes for Tipra Motha Independence from BJP Coalition

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Friday made a bold appeal to the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) to exit the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, pledging the Congress's support for all 'legitimate demands' of the party.

During a press conference, Barman highlighted the unmet promises of the Tiprasa accord, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the tribal communities, which was agreed upon last year but remains unfulfilled.

He criticized the prolonged delay in empowering the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council, attributing it to the previous Left Front government's inaction concerning the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to bolster tribal councils' powers across the Northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)