Assam CM Accuses MP of Being a 'Pakistani Agent'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent', asserting foreign powers planted him in India. Sarma challenged Gogoi to sue for defamation if allegations are inaccurate. He plans to reveal evidence after the Zubeen Garg investigation concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:24 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In an explosive statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi a 'Pakistani agent' supposedly placed by foreign powers within the country.

Sarma threw down the gauntlet, challenging Gogoi, Congress's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to file a defamation suit if the claim proved unfounded.

Sarma intends to disclose evidence after the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, amidst assertions linking Gogoi to Pakistan through his British wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

