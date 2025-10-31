Assam CM Accuses MP of Being a 'Pakistani Agent'

In an explosive statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma labeled state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi a 'Pakistani agent' supposedly placed by foreign powers within the country.

Sarma threw down the gauntlet, challenging Gogoi, Congress's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, to file a defamation suit if the claim proved unfounded.

Sarma intends to disclose evidence after the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, amidst assertions linking Gogoi to Pakistan through his British wife.

