AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Expelled Amid Internal Strife

K A Sengottaiyan, a veteran leader of the AIADMK and a Gobichettipalayam legislator, faced expulsion from the party on Friday. This development followed his involvement with expelled AIADMK figures in the Ramanathapuram district.

The party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced Sengottaiyan's removal from the primary membership, urging members to sever all ties with him. This move comes after he was already stripped of party posts in September, due to his ultimatum to Palaniswami regarding the readmission of expelled members.

On October 30, Sengottaiyan met with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran during a significant function in Ramanathapuram. His actions, according to Palaniswami, contradicted party principles, bringing disrepute to AIADMK and prompting his expulsion from the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)