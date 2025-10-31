Left Menu

AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Expelled Amid Internal Strife

K A Sengottaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader and legislator, has been expelled from the party following his association with ousted members. This decision was announced by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after Sengottaiyan's appearance with expelled leaders, which was deemed against party principles and damaging to its reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:37 IST
AIADMK Turmoil: Sengottaiyan Expelled Amid Internal Strife
Sengottaiyan
  • Country:
  • India

K A Sengottaiyan, a veteran leader of the AIADMK and a Gobichettipalayam legislator, faced expulsion from the party on Friday. This development followed his involvement with expelled AIADMK figures in the Ramanathapuram district.

The party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, announced Sengottaiyan's removal from the primary membership, urging members to sever all ties with him. This move comes after he was already stripped of party posts in September, due to his ultimatum to Palaniswami regarding the readmission of expelled members.

On October 30, Sengottaiyan met with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran during a significant function in Ramanathapuram. His actions, according to Palaniswami, contradicted party principles, bringing disrepute to AIADMK and prompting his expulsion from the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025