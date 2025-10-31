Czech Coalition Plans: Balancing EU Compliance and National Sovereignty

In a significant political development, the Czech Republic's billionaire Andrej Babis and his ANO party, alongside right-wing allies, have outlined an ambitious government agenda. Aimed at steering the nation towards economic stability, the agenda promises to adhere to EU budget deficit limits, cap the retirement age, and lower energy costs.

ANO intends to forge a coalition with the right-wing, eurosceptic Motorists and the far-right SPD, marking a notable shift in Czech political dynamics. Despite varying stances on EU and NATO memberships, the coalition underscores protection of national sovereignty and a commitment to remaining a self-confident EU member.

While emphasizing domestic priorities, the coalition plans to cut financial support for Ukraine and seek an end to the conflict diplomatically. Addressing public concerns, the agenda includes policies such as zero VAT on medicines and opposing the EU's emissions trading system for households.