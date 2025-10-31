Left Menu

Trump Denies Plans for Strikes Inside Venezuela Amid Caribbean Military Presence

President Donald Trump refuted claims of planning strikes inside Venezuela, despite an increasing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. Reports suggested a potential expansion of counter-drug operations, but Trump confirmed no such attacks are being considered within Venezuela as the Gerald Ford carrier group strengthens regional forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:55 IST
Trump

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he is not contemplating military strikes within Venezuela. This statement comes amidst escalating reports of increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

The United States has ramped up its military presence in the region recently, deploying fighter jets, warships, and thousands of troops. The imminent arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group is set to bolster these forces in the area.

Although Trump has previously spoken about targeting drug-related operations in Venezuela, he clarified on Air Force One that reports of direct strikes inside the country are unfounded, simply responding "No" when questioned by reporters.

