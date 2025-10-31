Trump Denies Plans for Strikes Inside Venezuela Amid Caribbean Military Presence

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that he is not contemplating military strikes within Venezuela. This statement comes amidst escalating reports of increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.

The United States has ramped up its military presence in the region recently, deploying fighter jets, warships, and thousands of troops. The imminent arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group is set to bolster these forces in the area.

Although Trump has previously spoken about targeting drug-related operations in Venezuela, he clarified on Air Force One that reports of direct strikes inside the country are unfounded, simply responding "No" when questioned by reporters.

