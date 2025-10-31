Left Menu

Pro-EU Economist Alexandru Munteanu: Moldova's New Prime Minister

Moldova's parliament has appointed Alexandru Munteanu, a pro-EU economist with significant international experience, as its new prime minister. Although he lacks previous political office, Munteanu's founding of an investment firm and 20-year career abroad position him uniquely for the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:23 IST
In a decisive move, Moldova's parliament has elected Alexandru Munteanu, a renowned pro-European Union economist, as the nation's new prime minister.

Munteanu has a robust professional background, having established a successful investment firm, though he has yet to engage in political endeavors until now.

His two-decade experience working internationally could bring fresh perspectives to Moldova's political landscape.

