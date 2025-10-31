BJP Leader Manoj Singh Cleared in 2014 Election Code Violation Case
BJP leader Manoj Singh has been acquitted by an MP-MLA court in a 2014 election code violation case from Jharkhand, due to insufficient evidence. The case involved a reported altercation with a state official during Singh's candidacy for the Daltonganj assembly constituency.
The acquittal of BJP leader Manoj Singh by an MP-MLA court has brought closure to a protracted legal battle over a 2014 election code violation case in Jharkhand's Palamu district.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoranjan Kumar dismissed the charges against Singh, citing a lack of evidence.
Singh, who contested the election from the Daltonganj assembly constituency, had faced accusations stemming from an alleged altercation with a state government officer, but the court found insufficient grounds for conviction.
