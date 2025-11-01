Controversial Tanzanian Election Sparks Nationwide Protests
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan wins with nearly 98% of votes in an election that led to violent protests. Demonstrators are angry about the exclusion of Hassan's main challengers and alleged repression. Tanzania's main opposition claims hundreds were killed, but the government disputes these figures.
Tanzania's electoral commission announced President Samia Suluhu Hassan has secured an overwhelming victory, claiming almost 98% of the vote. However, the election result has ignited violent protests across the nation.
With this win, Hassan, who assumed office in 2021 following the death of her predecessor, gains a five-year term to lead the 68 million-strong East African country. Protests erupted during Wednesday's voting, with anger directed at the exclusion of her main opponents and reports of suppression.
While opposition groups claim hundreds have died in the unrest, the government has labeled these figures as "hugely exaggerated." The conflict raises questions about Tanzania's current human rights practices amidst global scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
