Border Controversy: TMC Demands BJP MP's Suspension

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee criticized BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar for suggesting there should be no border with Bangladesh if BJP wins 2023 assembly polls. Banerjee accused the BJP of hypocrisy and demanded Sarkar's suspension. BJP asserted they don't need lessons on nationalism from Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sharply criticized BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar following his controversial remarks on the India-Bangladesh border. Sarkar suggested the removal of border fencing should the BJP win the upcoming assembly polls, as captured in a video aired by local news channels.

Banerjee, in a scathing social media post, demanded Sarkar's suspension, describing his comments as deceptive and hypocritical. He accused the BJP of failing to uphold national integrity and challenged the party's central leadership to take immediate action against Sarkar.

Responding to Banerjee's assertions, BJP's chief whip in the West Bengal assembly, Sankar Ghosh, dismissed the criticism, questioning Banerjee's commitment to national unity and security. Ghosh noted that the senior BJP leadership would review the video before making a formal response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

