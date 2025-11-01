From Melody to Mandate: Maithili Thakur's Political Journey in Bihar

In an unexpected twist, renowned singer Maithili Thakur has transitioned from the concert stage to the political arena as she emerges as a prominent candidate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Initially underestimated, Thakur's entry into politics was solidified when she joined the BJP in October, captivating political watchers and social media alike with her strategic rise.

Facing criticism as an 'outsider' in Alinagar, Thakur's candidacy has sparked significant intrigue, leveraging her popularity and clean image against seasoned opponents in a district often troubled by floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)