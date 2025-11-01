Left Menu

From Melody to Mandate: Maithili Thakur's Political Journey in Bihar

Bihar's famous singer Maithili Thakur ventures into politics, becoming a key candidate in the state's assembly elections. Despite being labeled an 'outsider,' her musical fame garners attention. Backed by the BJP, she faces challenges from experienced rivals but remains a talked-about contender in Alinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:01 IST
From Melody to Mandate: Maithili Thakur's Political Journey in Bihar
Maithili Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist, renowned singer Maithili Thakur has transitioned from the concert stage to the political arena as she emerges as a prominent candidate in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Initially underestimated, Thakur's entry into politics was solidified when she joined the BJP in October, captivating political watchers and social media alike with her strategic rise.

Facing criticism as an 'outsider' in Alinagar, Thakur's candidacy has sparked significant intrigue, leveraging her popularity and clean image against seasoned opponents in a district often troubled by floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025