Sanae Takaichi Stands Firm on Investment Package Deal
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed no intention to renegotiate the $550 billion investment package deal with the United States, asserting her stance following diplomatic talks with President Trump.
Updated: 01-11-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:36 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has stated that she does not plan to renegotiate the $550 billion investment package agreed with the United States.
This announcement came after her series of diplomatic engagements culminating in a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Takaichi's firm stance underscores Japan's commitment to the negotiated terms amidst global diplomatic efforts.
