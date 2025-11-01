Renewed Dialogue: A Step Towards Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

A Delhi-based Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) engaged in landmark discussions with Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday. This significant meeting marked the first of its kind since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The CCG team, led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and consisting of retired air vice-marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan, and social activist Sushobha Barve, visited the Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence. Discussions covered the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and pressing public concerns, according to a statement from the Mirwaiz's office.

Key topics included the necessity of sustained engagement, addressing humanitarian concerns such as political detainees, and alleviating public hardships. The Mirwaiz praised the CCG's persistent interest in Kashmir and reiterated that dialogue, understanding, and compassion are crucial for peace and reconciliation. Both sides concurred that ongoing communication and outreach are essential to fostering trust and building a foundation of stability and hope.

