Left Menu

Renewed Dialogue: A Step Towards Peace in Jammu and Kashmir

A Delhi-based Concerned Citizens' Group, led by Yashwant Sinha, met with Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, marking a significant interaction post-August 2019. Discussions involved the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, public concerns, political detainees, and the importance of dialogue for peace and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:10 IST
Renewed Dialogue: A Step Towards Peace in Jammu and Kashmir
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based Concerned Citizens' Group (CCG) engaged in landmark discussions with Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday. This significant meeting marked the first of its kind since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The CCG team, led by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha and consisting of retired air vice-marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhushan, and social activist Sushobha Barve, visited the Mirwaiz at his Nigeen residence. Discussions covered the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and pressing public concerns, according to a statement from the Mirwaiz's office.

Key topics included the necessity of sustained engagement, addressing humanitarian concerns such as political detainees, and alleviating public hardships. The Mirwaiz praised the CCG's persistent interest in Kashmir and reiterated that dialogue, understanding, and compassion are crucial for peace and reconciliation. Both sides concurred that ongoing communication and outreach are essential to fostering trust and building a foundation of stability and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025