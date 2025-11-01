Sanae Takaichi: Steering Japan's Political Shift

In a decisive declaration, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated she would uphold the $550 billion investment package agreement with the United States, maintaining diplomatic steadiness. This announcement comes after a whirlwind of diplomatic engagements, including a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Takaichi, who declined to discuss new trade negotiations between South Korea and the U.S., indicated that while she had previously considered tariff renegotiations with Washington, her focus now remains on protecting Japan's national interests without altering commitments between governments.

Breaking new ground as Japan's first female prime minister, Takaichi's leadership is steering Japan toward a pronounced conservative direction. Her recent engagement efforts included meetings with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting her intentions for constructive regional relationships.

