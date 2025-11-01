Left Menu

Mayawati's Strategy: Uniting Castes Under BSP for Political Empowerment

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati emphasized the political awareness of the upper caste community in Uttar Pradesh, expressing confidence that they will join BSP to protect their interests. Meeting with the 'Pichhda Varg Samaj Bhaichara Sangathan,' she outlined plans to unite OBCs, highlighting BSP's inclusive principles.

In a calculated political maneuver, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday highlighted the growing political consciousness among Uttar Pradesh's upper caste community. Dispelling the need for a separate brotherhood organization, Mayawati asserted that their interests are safeguarded within BSP, prompting voluntary political alignment with the party.

Conducting a strategic district-level meeting in Lucknow with the 'Pichhda Varg Samaj Bhaichara Sangathan,' Mayawati aimed to broaden BSP's support and fortify Bahujan identity and honor. She reviewed previously set guidelines to integrate the OBC community effectively into the BSP's fold, strengthening the party's outreach.

With attention on voter enrolment ahead of the Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission, Mayawati urged prompt and thorough registration for eligible voters. Citing BSP's historical commitment to OBCs' interests, she criticized other parties for superficial promises. The BSP continues to champion the unity and empowerment of marginalized Bahujan communities to preserve democracy.

