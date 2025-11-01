Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sparks Bihar Campaign with Bold Critique of NDA
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her Bihar campaign, criticizing the NDA for unfulfilled promises and lack of local respect. Citing issues from voter rights to social justice, she urged voters to protect democracy. Her speech underscored Congress's legacy and challenged NDA's governance.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her assembly poll campaign in Bihar with sharp criticisms of the NDA, claiming it fails to deliver on its promises and is disrespectful to local leadership.
Amid weather disruptions that forced travel changes, Vadra emphasized issues such as voter rights, social justice, and economic inequality, urging constituents to safeguard their rights through voting.
Highlighting Congress's historical contributions, Vadra addressed leadership failures, allegedly divisive politics, and vote manipulation, positioning the INDIA bloc as a viable alternative for governance in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
