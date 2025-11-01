Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sparks Bihar Campaign with Bold Critique of NDA

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her assembly poll campaign in Bihar with sharp criticisms of the NDA, claiming it fails to deliver on its promises and is disrespectful to local leadership.

Amid weather disruptions that forced travel changes, Vadra emphasized issues such as voter rights, social justice, and economic inequality, urging constituents to safeguard their rights through voting.

Highlighting Congress's historical contributions, Vadra addressed leadership failures, allegedly divisive politics, and vote manipulation, positioning the INDIA bloc as a viable alternative for governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)