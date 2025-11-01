Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Shaping the Next 25 Years
Uttarakhand will hold a special Assembly session on November 3-4 to mark its 25th foundation day. The session, addressed by President Murmu, aims to establish a roadmap for the following 25 years. Celebrations will span November 1-11, with Prime Minister Modi attending on November 9.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a special Assembly session on November 3-4 to celebrate the state's 25th foundation day and outline a roadmap for the next 25 years. President Draupadi Murmu will address the session, emphasizing its importance in shaping the state's future trajectory.
This significant session coincides with Devutthana Ekadashi and Igas, prompting a series of celebrations across the state from November 1 to 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the events on November 9, further highlighting the occasion's importance.
Dhami also acknowledged the challenges faced by the state due to monsoon disasters and paid tribute to leaders and agitators instrumental in Uttarakhand's formation, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
