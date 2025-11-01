Punjab Youth Flourish Under AAP: Over 56,000 Secure Government Jobs

In a notable achievement under the AAP's governance in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that over 56,000 youths have achieved government employment in the past three-and-a-half years. Speaking at a function distributing appointment letters to 858 new employees, Mann emphasized the role these jobs play in shaping the future and development of the state.

Mann expressed pride in adhering to merit-based employment practices, contrasting with the alleged favoritism of previous administrations. He highlighted the educational success of students from government schools who are now excelling in competitive exams like NEET and JEE, attributing these successes to changes implemented by AAP.

Addressing environmental concerns, Mann accused external actors of unfairly blaming Punjab for air pollution in Delhi, pointing out the overlooked role of Haryana despite its geographical position between the two regions. These comments underscore the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by Punjab amid claims of environmental misconduct.

