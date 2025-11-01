Left Menu

Punjab Youth Flourish Under AAP: Over 56,000 Secure Government Jobs

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, announced that during AAP's tenure, over 56,000 youth secured government jobs purely on merit. Addressing new recruits, Mann emphasized the transformative impact of these jobs and criticized past governments for neglecting youth employment. He also highlighted Punjab's educational achievements amidst external criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:31 IST
Punjab Youth Flourish Under AAP: Over 56,000 Secure Government Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable achievement under the AAP's governance in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that over 56,000 youths have achieved government employment in the past three-and-a-half years. Speaking at a function distributing appointment letters to 858 new employees, Mann emphasized the role these jobs play in shaping the future and development of the state.

Mann expressed pride in adhering to merit-based employment practices, contrasting with the alleged favoritism of previous administrations. He highlighted the educational success of students from government schools who are now excelling in competitive exams like NEET and JEE, attributing these successes to changes implemented by AAP.

Addressing environmental concerns, Mann accused external actors of unfairly blaming Punjab for air pollution in Delhi, pointing out the overlooked role of Haryana despite its geographical position between the two regions. These comments underscore the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by Punjab amid claims of environmental misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025