Trump's Peace Through Strength: A Bold Diplomatic Gambit or Unsteady Path?

President Donald Trump's second term in the White House exhibits a complex 'peace through strength' foreign policy, inspired by former President Ronald Reagan. Trump's approach involves military maneuvers and unpredictable policy shifts, stirring debate about its efficacy and consistency in international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:57 IST
Donald Trump

In recent months, President Donald Trump has charted an unpredictable course with his "peace through strength" doctrine, which mirrors former President Ronald Reagan's approach. His methods, however, involve heightened military activities and notable policy reversals.

During a recent trip to Asia, Trump's foreign policy was underscored by sharp economic actions against Canada, bolstered military presence near Venezuela, and unclear statements about potentially resuming nuclear weapons testing.

Despite steering away from conventional diplomacy, Trump maintains a reputation as a 'peacemaker' while facing scrutiny over policy consistency and its potential impacts on global relations and American interests.

