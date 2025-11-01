Trump's Peace Through Strength: A Bold Diplomatic Gambit or Unsteady Path?

In recent months, President Donald Trump has charted an unpredictable course with his "peace through strength" doctrine, which mirrors former President Ronald Reagan's approach. His methods, however, involve heightened military activities and notable policy reversals.

During a recent trip to Asia, Trump's foreign policy was underscored by sharp economic actions against Canada, bolstered military presence near Venezuela, and unclear statements about potentially resuming nuclear weapons testing.

Despite steering away from conventional diplomacy, Trump maintains a reputation as a 'peacemaker' while facing scrutiny over policy consistency and its potential impacts on global relations and American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)