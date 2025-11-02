Tensions Rise: Trump's Threat of Military Action in Nigeria

Donald Trump, the US President, has revealed that he has instructed the Pentagon to start planning for potential military intervention in Nigeria, blaming the country for not adequately protecting its Christian community from persecution.

Trump's statement signals possible severe consequences, including cutting aid and taking military action against Islamic extremists in Nigeria if attacks on Christians continue. The response comes after Nigeria's leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, disputed such portrayals, asserting Nigeria stands for religious tolerance.

Accusations of religious violence in Nigeria aren't new, with claims of Christian persecution drawing attention from US lawmakers. Yet, the Nigerian government and analysts argue that attacks, mainly in the northern regions, target both Christians and Muslims, with socio-economic factors also playing a role.

(With inputs from agencies.)