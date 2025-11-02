Federal Court Orders Trump Administration to Deliver SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

A Rhode Island federal court ordered the Trump administration to provide full food aid benefits by Monday or partial payments by Wednesday, emphasizing the "irreparable harm" without timely provision. This order arises from legal challenges against the USDA's suspension of SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown.

Judge John J. McConnell dismissed the USDA's argument that funding is unavailable due to the ongoing shutdown. He highlighted the availability of contingency funds previously acknowledged by the administration during similar budgetary lapses. The judge urged the agency to distribute emergency funds immediately and explore other potential financial sources if necessary.

Amid escalating political tensions, Trump's Truth Social post signaled a willingness to resolve the benefits impasse. The prolonged shutdown, however, poses significant risks to millions of SNAP recipients as administrative funds dwindle, necessitating urgent congressional intervention to restore regular benefit distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)