Left Menu

Federal Court Orders Trump Administration to Deliver SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

A federal court in Rhode Island has mandated the Trump administration to resume full or partial SNAP benefits to low-income Americans affected by the federal shutdown. The court rejected USDA's claim of funding constraints, urging the use of contingency funds to mitigate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 07:44 IST
Federal Court Orders Trump Administration to Deliver SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

A Rhode Island federal court ordered the Trump administration to provide full food aid benefits by Monday or partial payments by Wednesday, emphasizing the "irreparable harm" without timely provision. This order arises from legal challenges against the USDA's suspension of SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown.

Judge John J. McConnell dismissed the USDA's argument that funding is unavailable due to the ongoing shutdown. He highlighted the availability of contingency funds previously acknowledged by the administration during similar budgetary lapses. The judge urged the agency to distribute emergency funds immediately and explore other potential financial sources if necessary.

Amid escalating political tensions, Trump's Truth Social post signaled a willingness to resolve the benefits impasse. The prolonged shutdown, however, poses significant risks to millions of SNAP recipients as administrative funds dwindle, necessitating urgent congressional intervention to restore regular benefit distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025