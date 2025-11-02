Maharashtra's Development Agenda: Eknath Shinde Confident in Local Body Polls Triumph

In the wake of a protest march by the Opposition against alleged irregularities in the voters' list, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti coalition's performance in the forthcoming local body elections.

Speaking at the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Shinde highlighted the government's commitment to development, noting a substantial Rs 32,000 crore relief package distributed to farmers affected by recent rains. He reiterated plans for a decision on farm loan waivers by mid-2026.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi and MNS organized a protest, arguing that voter list issues must be addressed. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has mandated the local body polls in Maharashtra be conducted by January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)