Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: JDU's Anant Singh Arrested Over Murder Case

JDU candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav during Bihar polls. Tej Pratap Yadav emphasized that legal proceedings are inevitable for those with criminal records. Singh and two accomplices will face the magistrate, with evidence pointing to a serious code violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:13 IST
Controversy Deepens: JDU's Anant Singh Arrested Over Murder Case
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) Chief Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh was detained by Patna Police in relation to the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. The arrest, made earlier today, has stirred political waters, with assertions that legal actions against those with criminal backgrounds are unavoidable.

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, confirmed that Anant Singh was apprehended with two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. These arrests come after the violent incidents on October 30, which led to the death of Jan Suraaj supporter, 75-year-old Yadav, amid a confrontation between rival political groups.

The SSP elaborated on the events, revealing that further investigation indicated violations of the Model Code of Conduct, implicating Singh as a central figure. Authorities plan to present Singh and his accomplices before a magistrate, as the case unfolds amidst heightened scrutiny and a charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025