Controversy Deepens: JDU's Anant Singh Arrested Over Murder Case

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh was detained by Patna Police in relation to the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. The arrest, made earlier today, has stirred political waters, with assertions that legal actions against those with criminal backgrounds are unavoidable.

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma, confirmed that Anant Singh was apprehended with two of his associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. These arrests come after the violent incidents on October 30, which led to the death of Jan Suraaj supporter, 75-year-old Yadav, amid a confrontation between rival political groups.

The SSP elaborated on the events, revealing that further investigation indicated violations of the Model Code of Conduct, implicating Singh as a central figure. Authorities plan to present Singh and his accomplices before a magistrate, as the case unfolds amidst heightened scrutiny and a charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)