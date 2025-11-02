Sachin Pilot Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Power Politics Amid Bihar Elections

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of valuing power more than public welfare, casting doubts on governance as assembly elections approach. Pilot alleged that the BJP is leaning heavily on alliances in Bihar for political sustenance post-2024 elections.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pilot questioned the unfulfilled promises made to Bihar, particularly focusing on investment, employment, and infrastructure commitments. He highlighted issues like unemployment and youth protests, questioning the effectiveness of the NDA's development strategies.

Pilot charged the NDA with spreading misleading promises while failing to address Bihar's challenges over two decades. He asserted confidence that the INDIA bloc would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections, assuring genuine progress and employment opportunities for the state's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)