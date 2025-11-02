High Stakes in Bihar: PM Modi's Visit Amid Political Turmoil

As Bihar braces for the high-stakes assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit aims to galvanize support across the state. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the emotional bond between PM Modi and Bihar's people, predicting a warm and grand reception for the Prime Minister during his visit.

PM Modi's itinerary includes addressing rallies in Arrah and Navada, as well as a roadshow in Patna, underscoring his commitment to energize the electorate. Meanwhile, political tensions escalate following the recent arrest of Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh, linked to a high-profile murder case, intensifying the already heated political landscape.

This development adds another layer of complexity as Mokama prepares for its electoral battle, featuring influential candidates Anant Singh and Veena Devi. Representing the Bhumihaar community, their head-to-head contest reflects broader political dynamics within Bihar with the assembly voting scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)