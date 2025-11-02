Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition, Lauds NDA Achievements in Bihar Rally

In a fervent political rally in Muzaffarpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, warning that if Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, gains the Chief Ministerial seat, Bihar might face a resurgence of crime. Shah highlighted the infamous 1994 murder of G Krishnaiah, urging voters to prevent a return of the 'jungleraj' era.

Shah emphasized the developmental strides achieved under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing examples like the global recognition of Muzaffarpur's litchi. He lauded the NDA government for infrastructure projects, including the establishment of AIIMS and a metro system, which he claims have propelled the state away from its previous notoriety.

Criticizing Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Shah accused her of focusing on elevating her son, Rahul Gandhi, to the Prime Minister's position, rather than addressing national concerns. Promising various developmental initiatives, Shah highlighted the NDA's manifesto commitment to providing jobs and benefits to Bihar's youth and farmers, while pledging continuous improvement of the state's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)