Left Menu

Bihar Elections: A Call for Peace and Democracy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against violence in Bihar elections. Following violence in Mokama, actions were taken against several officials. Kumar stressed all voters' freedom to cast votes peacefully, with elections poised to model transparency and fairness in future democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:49 IST
Bihar Elections: A Call for Peace and Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced a stringent zero-tolerance stance on violence during the upcoming Bihar elections, assuring that all voters will cast their ballots peacefully and freely. Following violent incidents in Mokama, disciplinary actions were taken against Patna officials.

The Election Commission replaced the SP of Patna (Rural) and reprimanded three other officials after gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed amid campaign activities. Anant Singh, JD(U)'s candidate, and two others were arrested in connection with the case.

Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the impartiality of the Election Commission, underscoring that all parties, whether ruling or opposition, are treated equally. He urged voters to participate in this democratic festival, with elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, and vote counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025