Bihar Elections: A Call for Peace and Democracy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced a stringent zero-tolerance stance on violence during the upcoming Bihar elections, assuring that all voters will cast their ballots peacefully and freely. Following violent incidents in Mokama, disciplinary actions were taken against Patna officials.

The Election Commission replaced the SP of Patna (Rural) and reprimanded three other officials after gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed amid campaign activities. Anant Singh, JD(U)'s candidate, and two others were arrested in connection with the case.

Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the impartiality of the Election Commission, underscoring that all parties, whether ruling or opposition, are treated equally. He urged voters to participate in this democratic festival, with elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, and vote counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)