PM Modi Targets Bihar's RJD and Congress, Defends Chhath Puja Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on BJP's Chhath Puja celebrations. Modi praised the floating solar plant in Nawada and criticized the RJD's past governance, emphasizing NDA's commitments to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce criticism against Bihar's Mahagathbandhan during an election rally in Nawada, specifically targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his comments on BJP's Chhath Puja celebrations. In his remarks, PM Modi defended the cultural festival and highlighted the significance of the floating solar plant in the region.

Addressing the crowd, Modi accused the RJD and Congress of dismissing Chhathi Maiya's worship as a mere 'drama' and emphasized the BJP government's efforts to harness solar energy for electricity. He responded to Gandhi's contention regarding a separate pond for Modi's Chhath dip, stressing the importance of solar initiatives.

The Prime Minister did not hold back as he reiterated his 'jungle raj' critique against the RJD, underscoring their association with 'katta', corruption, and social division. Modi also touted the NDA's promises to farmers, including financial benefits under various schemes, while campaigning for JD(U)'s Vibha Devi in the upcoming Nawada polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

