Rahul Gandhi's Pond-Dive in Bihar: A Campaign Splash and Scathing Critique

In a vivid display of grassroots engagement, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi made a splash on Sunday by joining local fishermen in their traditional fish-catching practices in Bihar, diving into a pond with infectious enthusiasm. The political gesture comes as Gandhi campaigns fervently ahead of the state's pivotal Assembly elections, scheduled to start on November 6.

Accompanied by key leaders like Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani and Congress stalwart Kanhaiya Kumar, Gandhi addressed an impassioned rally in Begusarai. He reiterated his unwavering support for Bihar's fisherfolk, underscoring their integral economic role and ongoing struggles. His social media post reflected admiration for their dedication amid adversity.

In his fiery criticism, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of yielding to influential industrialists and international pressures. He admonished BJP leaders for prioritizing industrial land giveaways over local development. Asserting a bold vision for Bihar's educational landscape, he promised a world-class university to fortify the region's global academic standing, contingent on Mahagathbandhan's electoral success.

