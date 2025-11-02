Left Menu

Prince Andrew Faces Final Military Title Removal

Britain's King Charles is set to strip his brother, former prince Andrew, of his last military role as vice admiral. This decision follows Andrew's previous expulsion from public life due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The move aims to protect the royal family's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:41 IST
Prince Andrew Faces Final Military Title Removal
Andrew
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move to protect the royal family's integrity, King Charles has announced the removal of his brother Andrew's last military title, according to Britain's defense minister.

Andrew, previously a prominent figure within the monarchy, will no longer hold the position of vice admiral as the monarchy distances itself from controversy linked to his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision to strip Andrew of his titles comes after King Charles evicted him from his mansion, marking a significant effort to prevent further damage to the royals' standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025