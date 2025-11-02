Prince Andrew Faces Final Military Title Removal

In a decisive move to protect the royal family's integrity, King Charles has announced the removal of his brother Andrew's last military title, according to Britain's defense minister.

Andrew, previously a prominent figure within the monarchy, will no longer hold the position of vice admiral as the monarchy distances itself from controversy linked to his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision to strip Andrew of his titles comes after King Charles evicted him from his mansion, marking a significant effort to prevent further damage to the royals' standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)