Rahul Gandhi Makes a Splash in Bihar's Waters, Advocates for Fishermen
Rahul Gandhi joined a fishing expedition in Bihar, demonstrating solidarity with local fishermen. He discussed challenges with them, promoting the INDIA bloc's promises like pisciculture insurance and financial aid. His actions resonated with villagers, emphasizing support for laborers and those relying on traditional livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, made headlines on Sunday by jumping into a muddy pond in Bihar, showcasing solidarity with the local fishermen. While interacting with them, Gandhi reiterated the support they had from his side, emphasizing their roles in the community.
During his visit to the Begusarai district, Gandhi was accompanied by Mukesh Sahni, a former state minister and member of the INDIA bloc. The duo reached the pond's center by boat, where Sahni showcased his fishing skills, much to Gandhi's admiration.
The visit was part of a larger outreach program where Gandhi discussed the challenges faced by fishermen and highlighted the promises of the INDIA bloc, including insurance for pisciculture. His actions have resonated with many villagers, drawing positive reactions.
ALSO READ
If we form govt in Bihar, it will be a govt for all, not for any particular caste: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai.
PM can do anything for votes; tell him to do yoga, he will do few asanas, Rahul Gandhi claims in Begusarai.
Deleting voters' names in Bihar amounts to breach of rights, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai, referring to SIR.
NDA govt played divisive politics, propagated fake nationalism, alleges Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar's Begusarai.
Don’t get fooled by promises of 'double-engine' govt in Bihar, everything controlled from Delhi, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai.