Rahul Gandhi Makes a Splash in Bihar's Waters, Advocates for Fishermen

Rahul Gandhi joined a fishing expedition in Bihar, demonstrating solidarity with local fishermen. He discussed challenges with them, promoting the INDIA bloc's promises like pisciculture insurance and financial aid. His actions resonated with villagers, emphasizing support for laborers and those relying on traditional livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, made headlines on Sunday by jumping into a muddy pond in Bihar, showcasing solidarity with the local fishermen. While interacting with them, Gandhi reiterated the support they had from his side, emphasizing their roles in the community.

During his visit to the Begusarai district, Gandhi was accompanied by Mukesh Sahni, a former state minister and member of the INDIA bloc. The duo reached the pond's center by boat, where Sahni showcased his fishing skills, much to Gandhi's admiration.

The visit was part of a larger outreach program where Gandhi discussed the challenges faced by fishermen and highlighted the promises of the INDIA bloc, including insurance for pisciculture. His actions have resonated with many villagers, drawing positive reactions.

