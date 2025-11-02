Left Menu

Court-Ordered SNAP Payments Underway by Trump Administration

President Donald Trump is addressing how to fund SNAP food aid benefits following a court order. Payments are expected to begin by Wednesday, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The administration will not appeal the ruling, as confirmed on CNN's 'State of the Union.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:07 IST
Court-Ordered SNAP Payments Underway by Trump Administration
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is seeking guidance from the courts on how to fund SNAP food aid benefits for needy Americans. A U.S. judge has ordered that payments could commence as early as Wednesday, according to statements from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday.

When questioned about meeting the court's directive for partial payments to start this Wednesday, Bessent responded affirmatively, saying it "could be" done. He spoke on CNN's 'State of the Union', reaffirming the administration's commitment to compliance with the ruling.

Importantly, Bessent confirmed that the Trump administration will not pursue an appeal against the court's decision, paving the way for these crucial benefits to be distributed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025