Court-Ordered SNAP Payments Underway by Trump Administration

President Donald Trump is seeking guidance from the courts on how to fund SNAP food aid benefits for needy Americans. A U.S. judge has ordered that payments could commence as early as Wednesday, according to statements from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday.

When questioned about meeting the court's directive for partial payments to start this Wednesday, Bessent responded affirmatively, saying it "could be" done. He spoke on CNN's 'State of the Union', reaffirming the administration's commitment to compliance with the ruling.

Importantly, Bessent confirmed that the Trump administration will not pursue an appeal against the court's decision, paving the way for these crucial benefits to be distributed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)