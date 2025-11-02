Left Menu

Modi's Patna Roadshow: A Fusion of Political Rhetoric and Cultural Reverence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna received a warm welcome, with locals, especially women, performing 'aarti' as a sign of admiration. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted this as an emotional moment for the party. Modi took jibes at the Opposition while emphasizing government efforts for farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:55 IST
BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow in Patna turned into a vibrant display of support, with BJP heavyweights in attendance and enthusiastic locals lining the streets. Among the public, women in particular showered Modi with admiration, performing 'aarti' as a gesture of respect, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere for party workers.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad lauded the roadshow during a conversation with ANI, reflecting on the warm reception and the sentiment of reverence shown. Highlighting the significance, Prasad expressed his gratitude to the constituents of Patna Sahib, emphasizing PM Modi's esteemed status among locals.

At the political forefront, Modi criticized past governments for neglecting small farmers, boasting of the NDA's achievements in enhancing agricultural policy. He pledged additional financial support for farmers, contrasting the current government's efforts against alleged corruption in previous administrations. The rally marked a pivotal political engagement ahead of the approaching Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

