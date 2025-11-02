Political Waves: Jarkiholi's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation in Karnataka

The upcoming visit of Senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi to New Delhi has created a buzz within Karnataka's ruling Congress circles. This move is seen as highly strategic, heightening speculation about a possible reshuffle in the state's political leadership.

Reports indicate that Jarkiholi, along with other key party leaders, will engage with top Congress leadership during his Monday visit. The timing is notable as it coincides with halfway through the Congress's five-year term, popularly dubbed the 'November revolution'.

An ST leader renowned for his close ties with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi's aspirations for higher party positions, including that of the state Congress President, remain a focal point. These internal dynamics are underscored by recent remarks from party members and increased political maneuvering by other prominent figures.

