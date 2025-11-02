Left Menu

Political Waves: Jarkiholi's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation in Karnataka

Senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi's trip to New Delhi has sparked political intrigue within Karnataka's Congress circles. The visit, coinciding with discussions of leadership changes, further fuels speculation about a 'November revolution' and the possible repositioning of party roles, notably the state Congress President position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:11 IST
Political Waves: Jarkiholi's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation in Karnataka
visit
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming visit of Senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi to New Delhi has created a buzz within Karnataka's ruling Congress circles. This move is seen as highly strategic, heightening speculation about a possible reshuffle in the state's political leadership.

Reports indicate that Jarkiholi, along with other key party leaders, will engage with top Congress leadership during his Monday visit. The timing is notable as it coincides with halfway through the Congress's five-year term, popularly dubbed the 'November revolution'.

An ST leader renowned for his close ties with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi's aspirations for higher party positions, including that of the state Congress President, remain a focal point. These internal dynamics are underscored by recent remarks from party members and increased political maneuvering by other prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025