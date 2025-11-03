The Shutdown Standoff: A Looming Crisis in American Politics

President Donald Trump has declared his refusal to yield to Democratic demands to reopen the government, signaling no negotiations on healthcare subsidies as the shutdown persists.

In an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes," Trump criticized Democrats, predicting they'll eventually succumb and vote to reopen the government, while federal workers and social aid recipients brace for more missed payments.

The President's push for filibuster reform suggests growing tensions within Republican ranks, as both parties remain at an impasse, making this shutdown potentially the longest in U.S. history.

