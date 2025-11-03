Left Menu

Assault on Trinamool MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick Shocks West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick was allegedly assaulted by a man at his residence in Salt Lake. The accused, reportedly under psychiatric treatment, wanted to discuss a job. He was overpowered by security and handed over to police. Mallick, previously involved in a corruption case, termed it a one-off incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 08:46 IST
Assault on Trinamool MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick Shocks West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident that has caught West Bengal by surprise, Trinamool Congress MLA and former minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was allegedly assaulted at his residence in Salt Lake. The assailant, apprehended by police, reportedly has a history of psychiatric treatment and was seeking a job discussion with Mallick, who represents Habra constituency.

The attacker, aged around 30, unexpectedly struck Mallick during a Sunday evening encounter, leaving the legislator momentarily stunned. Quick action by Mallick's security team resulted in the man's capture and subsequent handover to Bidhannagar police. The assailant is currently undergoing police interrogation for further details on the motive behind the attack.

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, Mallick, who previously faced a corruption inquiry during his tenure as forest minister, confidently labeled the assault an isolated case. The lawmaker was removed from his ministerial post following the investigation. The incident underscores the volatile environment surrounding political figures in the region.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025