Assault on Trinamool MLA Jyotipriyo Mallick Shocks West Bengal

In a startling incident that has caught West Bengal by surprise, Trinamool Congress MLA and former minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was allegedly assaulted at his residence in Salt Lake. The assailant, apprehended by police, reportedly has a history of psychiatric treatment and was seeking a job discussion with Mallick, who represents Habra constituency.

The attacker, aged around 30, unexpectedly struck Mallick during a Sunday evening encounter, leaving the legislator momentarily stunned. Quick action by Mallick's security team resulted in the man's capture and subsequent handover to Bidhannagar police. The assailant is currently undergoing police interrogation for further details on the motive behind the attack.

Despite the shocking nature of the incident, Mallick, who previously faced a corruption inquiry during his tenure as forest minister, confidently labeled the assault an isolated case. The lawmaker was removed from his ministerial post following the investigation. The incident underscores the volatile environment surrounding political figures in the region.