Kharge Challenges BJP's Bihar Strategy: Will Nitish Kumar Be Chief Minister Again?
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP's treatment of Nitish Kumar, suggesting Kumar won't be Bihar's chief minister again if NDA wins. He accused Kumar of betraying socialist icons by aligning with BJP, claimed government failures, and questioned Modi's leadership and employment promises.
In a fiery rally held at Raja Pakar in Bihar's Vaishali district, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the BJP government, suggesting that if the NDA returns to power, Nitish Kumar will not reassume the role of chief minister.
Kharge alleged that Kumar has betrayed the legacies of socialist leaders to join forces with a BJP he branded anti-women and accused of upholding 'Manu Smriti'. He further claimed that the saffron party's leadership has no real intention of supporting Kumar's return to power, choosing instead to elevate a loyal subordinate.
Adding to his criticism, Kharge mocked Prime Minister Modi's campaigning style and questioned his contributions to Bihar's development, highlighting alleged government failures and unmet employment promises. Kharge's remarks were peppered with criticism of Modi's nationwide governance and the significant number of unfilled positions within the central government.
