BJP MP Criticizes Karnataka Ministers' Influence as 'Mediocre Sons' Rule

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, alleging the duo, dubbed 'mediocre sons,' exercise undue influence over the state's governance.

Siroya accused them of defying party directives while fostering controversies, insinuating their actions are tolerated due to their influential fathers, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He further stated that, despite numerous disputes, their fathers seem unable or unwilling to restrain them, possibly allowing these instances as a means to exert control unnoticed.

(With inputs from agencies.)