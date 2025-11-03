Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Grand Plans for Bihar's Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced ambitious plans for Bihar if the NDA is elected. Highlights include a defence corridor, extensive infrastructure development, revival of closed sugar mills, and harnessing river waters for irrigation. He criticized the Congress party and expressed confidence in NDA's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheohar | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:49 IST
In a series of poll rallies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid out sweeping development plans for Bihar, contingent upon the NDA's electoral victory. Key initiatives include establishing a defence corridor, industrial parks, and MSME units in every district to boost economic growth and employment.

Shah emphasized infrastructural improvements such as developing the Mithilanchal region as a knowledge hub, upgrading airports to meet global standards, and modernizing the rail network. Additionally, he criticized past governments for inadequate allocations to Bihar and praised current efforts to steer the state toward progress.

The minister highlighted plans to revive closed sugar mills and proposed military industry collaborations using locally manufactured explosives. Shah's announcement comes with promises of robust investments and strategic initiatives designed to elevate Bihar's standing both economically and culturally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

