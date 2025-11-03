Amit Shah Unveils Grand Plans for Bihar's Transformation

In a series of poll rallies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid out sweeping development plans for Bihar, contingent upon the NDA's electoral victory. Key initiatives include establishing a defence corridor, industrial parks, and MSME units in every district to boost economic growth and employment.

Shah emphasized infrastructural improvements such as developing the Mithilanchal region as a knowledge hub, upgrading airports to meet global standards, and modernizing the rail network. Additionally, he criticized past governments for inadequate allocations to Bihar and praised current efforts to steer the state toward progress.

The minister highlighted plans to revive closed sugar mills and proposed military industry collaborations using locally manufactured explosives. Shah's announcement comes with promises of robust investments and strategic initiatives designed to elevate Bihar's standing both economically and culturally.

