Left Menu

Shivpal Singh Yadav's Warning: Unite or Face Expulsion

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav announced that party members will have up to three chances to end factionalism and unite. Those who refuse risk expulsion. He also criticized BJP MLAs, labeling them as robbers and land-grabbers, while accusing the BJP government of privatising profitable institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:08 IST
Shivpal Singh Yadav's Warning: Unite or Face Expulsion
Shivpal Singh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior leader in the Samajwadi Party, issued an ultimatum to party members: unite or face expulsion. During a program in Budaun, he highlighted efforts to dissolve all party organizations to tackle factionalism effectively.

Yadav emphasized that senior leaders would try to persuade dissenters to unite, granting them up to three opportunities to comply. He warned that those who reject unity even after these chances would be expelled permanently.

In a sharp critique of the ruling party, Yadav accused BJP MLAs of engaging in theft and land-grabbing. He condemned the BJP government's strategy of privatising profitable institutions, a policy the Samajwadi Party firmly opposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025