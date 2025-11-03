Shivpal Singh Yadav's Warning: Unite or Face Expulsion

Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior leader in the Samajwadi Party, issued an ultimatum to party members: unite or face expulsion. During a program in Budaun, he highlighted efforts to dissolve all party organizations to tackle factionalism effectively.

Yadav emphasized that senior leaders would try to persuade dissenters to unite, granting them up to three opportunities to comply. He warned that those who reject unity even after these chances would be expelled permanently.

In a sharp critique of the ruling party, Yadav accused BJP MLAs of engaging in theft and land-grabbing. He condemned the BJP government's strategy of privatising profitable institutions, a policy the Samajwadi Party firmly opposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)