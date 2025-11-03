High Court Upholds Subversion Charges Against Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's High Court has rejected an application by activist Chow Hang-tung to terminate her subversion trial. The trial involves her and two other former leaders of a now-disbanded group accused of inciting subversion of state power under China's National Security Law.

Chow, who has been advocating for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, argued that the prosecution's charges were vague and that the alleged actions amount to a 'catch-all' crime, complicating the possibility of a fair trial.

The decision comes amid an increased crackdown on pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong, following the 2020 enactment of the National Security Law, which has effectively stifled public commemorations and dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)