High Court Upholds Subversion Charges Against Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's High Court rejected a request by pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung to terminate a subversion trial. Chow and other former leaders of a disbanded group face charges under a China-imposed National Security Law. The case involves accusations of inciting subversion of state power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:37 IST
Chow Hang-tung

Hong Kong's High Court has rejected an application by activist Chow Hang-tung to terminate her subversion trial. The trial involves her and two other former leaders of a now-disbanded group accused of inciting subversion of state power under China's National Security Law.

Chow, who has been advocating for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, argued that the prosecution's charges were vague and that the alleged actions amount to a 'catch-all' crime, complicating the possibility of a fair trial.

The decision comes amid an increased crackdown on pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong, following the 2020 enactment of the National Security Law, which has effectively stifled public commemorations and dissent.

