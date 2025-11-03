Assam's Path to Prosperity: CM Sarma Meets Union Minister Shah

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss critical welfare and developmental initiatives for the state. The meeting, held on Sunday evening, spanned 20 minutes and revolved around current progress and upcoming plans.

According to an official release, Sarma updated the Home Minister on several ongoing welfare schemes and developmental projects designed to elevate Assam's growth trajectory. The discussion aimed to ensure the successful implementation of both central and state-sponsored programmes crucial for public welfare.

Sarma expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for his continuous guidance and commitment, emphasizing their joint efforts to accelerate Assam's socio-economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)