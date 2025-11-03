Left Menu

Defiance Amidst Suppression: Activist Chow Hang-tung Faces Trial

Hong Kong's High Court denied Chow Hang-tung's bid to dismiss her subversion trial related to commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown. Chow, a pro-democracy activist, along with former Alliance leaders, faces charges under the National Security Law. The trial sheds light on China's measures against political dissent in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's High Court has turned down the application submitted by pro-democracy activist, Chow Hang-tung, to halt her subversion trial.

The trial is set to proceed on accusations linked to Tiananmen Square commemoration efforts, displaying China's growing grip on the region under security laws.

The decision brings attention to the broader implications on freedom of expression and political dissent in an increasingly restrictive Hong Kong environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

