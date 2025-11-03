Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Sukhu Government in Himachal Pradesh for Systemic Failures
BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has launched a strong critique against the Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging a systemic collapse. Thakur cites mounting state debt and unfulfilled promises, while opposing any amendments to Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.
BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur launched a fierce attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh. He accused the Congress regime of systemic failure and criticized their decision-making process.
Thakur highlighted a growing state debt, which he claims has surged to over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, impacting development. Thakur also accused the government of breaking pre-election promises.
Responding to queries on center-state financial dynamics, Thakur asserted that state governments must also shoulder responsibility. He opposed proposed amendments to Section 118, which restricts land transfer to non-agriculturists.
