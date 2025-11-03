Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Sukhu Government in Himachal Pradesh for Systemic Failures

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur launched a fierce attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh. He accused the Congress regime of systemic failure and criticized their decision-making process.

Thakur highlighted a growing state debt, which he claims has surged to over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, impacting development. Thakur also accused the government of breaking pre-election promises.

Responding to queries on center-state financial dynamics, Thakur asserted that state governments must also shoulder responsibility. He opposed proposed amendments to Section 118, which restricts land transfer to non-agriculturists.

(With inputs from agencies.)