Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Sukhu Government in Himachal Pradesh for Systemic Failures

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur has launched a strong critique against the Himachal Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging a systemic collapse. Thakur cites mounting state debt and unfulfilled promises, while opposing any amendments to Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:39 IST
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur launched a fierce attack on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh. He accused the Congress regime of systemic failure and criticized their decision-making process.

Thakur highlighted a growing state debt, which he claims has surged to over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, impacting development. Thakur also accused the government of breaking pre-election promises.

Responding to queries on center-state financial dynamics, Thakur asserted that state governments must also shoulder responsibility. He opposed proposed amendments to Section 118, which restricts land transfer to non-agriculturists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

