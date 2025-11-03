Left Menu

Valencian Leader Resigns Amid Flood Fallout: Political Power Struggles Unfold

Carlos Mazon, leader of Spain's Valencia region, resigns amid criticism over handling of catastrophic 2024 floods. The disaster caused 229 deaths, with billions in damages. Accusations of inadequate warnings and political gamesmanship between regional and national governments marked his tenure. His resignation reflects broader political shifts in the region.

03-11-2025
Carlos Mazon, the leader of Spain's Valencia region, announced his resignation under mounting pressure over his administration's response to last year's severe floods. The floods, deemed the worst in Europe in over 50 years, claimed 229 lives and led to significant economic damage.

During a recent memorial, Mazon faced fierce criticism from victims' families, and his handling of the crisis has been widely scrutinized. He admitted to making mistakes but criticized the national government for what he saw as inadequate support. The disaster sparked a blame game between the regional People's Party (PP) and the socialist national government.

As political fallout continues, Mazon's resignation appears tied to broader political dynamics, with fears that the flood response could negatively impact PP's standing both regionally and nationally. His successor, yet to be named, will need Vox's support to maintain PP's lead in the Valencia assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

