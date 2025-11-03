Left Menu

Middle East Diplomacy: Turkey Urges Israel to Honor Ceasefire

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for Israel to cease its repeated breaches of the ceasefire in Gaza and to permit humanitarian aid access. This appeal came after a ministerial gathering in Istanbul that included representatives from Middle Eastern and neighboring countries.

Updated: 03-11-2025 19:41 IST
During a high-profile ministerial meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Israel to cease its ongoing violations of the U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza. His remarks highlighted Turkey's growing concern over the regional tensions.

Fidan emphasized the urgent need for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, a critical lifeline for the region's beleaguered population. He noted that honoring these commitments is essential for stability and peace.

The meeting in Istanbul was attended by foreign ministers from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey, reflecting the collective regional interest in addressing the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

