Political Firestorm: Allegations Fly Between Assam's Political Titans

A fierce war of words erupts between Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma accuses Gogoi of being a '100% Pakistani agent,' backed by controversial claims regarding Gogoi's international connections. Gogoi counters by questioning Sarma's suitability for office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tezpur | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:11 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political scandal in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress President Gaurav Gogoi of being a '100% Pakistani agent.' Sarma reiterated these charges, citing alleged connections between Gogoi's British spouse and the ISI, Pakistan's spy agency.

Sarma's inflammatory comments have provoked a strong reaction from Gogoi, who retaliated by deeming Sarma 'unfit' for the role of Chief Minister. Gogoi dismissed the accusations as 'ridiculous' and without basis, firing back at Sarma's alleged attempts to mislead the public.

As the controversy intensifies, more details emerge. Sarma claims Gogoi underwent training in Pakistan, while Gogoi prepares to mount a legal defense against what he describes as baseless allegations, further escalating the political turmoil in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

