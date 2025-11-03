Left Menu

Assam's Anti-Encroachment Drive: A Political Move?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced continued eviction drives against 'illegal Miyas,' affecting Bengali-speaking Muslims. He plans to introduce a law against polygamy during the Assembly's Winter Session. Critics suggest these moves aim to influence political narratives ahead of elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to continuing eviction drives across the state, specifically targeting 'illegal Miyas,' a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims. Sarma stated that these groups will not find peace as long as he holds office.

In a statement made after an official function at Jamugurihat, Sarma revealed that notices were served in the Behali area, within Biswanath district, underscoring his dedicated stance on land encroachment issues. The term 'Miya,' originally derogatory, has been reclaimed by the community as a symbol of defiance.

The Chief Minister further announced plans for a new law against polygamy, setting a seven-year rigorous imprisonment penalty, to be introduced during the Winter Session of the Assam Assembly on November 25. These moves come as political experts suggest a strategic narrative is being shaped ahead of next year's assembly elections.

