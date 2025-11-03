Left Menu

Demand for Local Workers at Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks MNS Threat

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issues a threat to disrupt operations at the new Navi Mumbai International Airport if Marathi-speaking locals aren't prioritized for jobs. MNS's Right to Information (RTI) inquiry reveals alleged job reservation policy gaps, potentially ignoring local candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has warned of drastic measures if Marathi-speaking locals are not prioritized for jobs at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

MNS claims a Right to Information (RTI) request shows a lack of job reservation policies by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), potentially sidelining local candidates amidst ongoing recruitment for the airport's first terminal.

Issuing a threat to disrupt airport operations, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale emphasized unresolved issues regarding job allocations and alleged past transgressions against Marathi youths. The MNS plans a significant march if demands are ignored, potentially escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

