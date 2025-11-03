Demand for Local Workers at Navi Mumbai Airport Sparks MNS Threat

In a bold stance, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has warned of drastic measures if Marathi-speaking locals are not prioritized for jobs at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

MNS claims a Right to Information (RTI) request shows a lack of job reservation policies by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), potentially sidelining local candidates amidst ongoing recruitment for the airport's first terminal.

Issuing a threat to disrupt airport operations, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale emphasized unresolved issues regarding job allocations and alleged past transgressions against Marathi youths. The MNS plans a significant march if demands are ignored, potentially escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)