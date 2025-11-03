Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Mokama Poll Violence

Union minister Lalan Singh alleges that the Mokama poll violence, resulting in the death of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, is a conspiracy. Arrested JD(U) candidate Anant Singh is accused of murder, but Singh claims Anant cooperated with police, and investigations continue.

Updated: 03-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:26 IST
Political Tensions Rise Amid Mokama Poll Violence
Union minister Lalan Singh has termed the Mokama poll violence, which led to the death of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, as a conspiracy. Speaking on the alleged orchestration, Singh maintained that Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate arrested for murder, has cooperated with the police.

The controversial Anant Singh, a former Bihar MLA striving to reclaim the Mokama seat, was apprehended alongside two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, over the weekend. This arrest follows Yadav's killing while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's Piyush Priyadarshi.

Singh, who campaigned for Anant Singh in Mokama along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, emphasized the political significance of this event. Meanwhile, authorities have registered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct due to an unlawful number of vehicles in the campaign.

