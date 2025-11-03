Political Tensions Rise Amid Mokama Poll Violence
Union minister Lalan Singh alleges that the Mokama poll violence, resulting in the death of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, is a conspiracy. Arrested JD(U) candidate Anant Singh is accused of murder, but Singh claims Anant cooperated with police, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Lalan Singh has termed the Mokama poll violence, which led to the death of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, as a conspiracy. Speaking on the alleged orchestration, Singh maintained that Anant Singh, the JD(U) candidate arrested for murder, has cooperated with the police.
The controversial Anant Singh, a former Bihar MLA striving to reclaim the Mokama seat, was apprehended alongside two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, over the weekend. This arrest follows Yadav's killing while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's Piyush Priyadarshi.
Singh, who campaigned for Anant Singh in Mokama along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, emphasized the political significance of this event. Meanwhile, authorities have registered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct due to an unlawful number of vehicles in the campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mokama
- violence
- politics
- Anant Singh
- JD(U)
- Rajiv Ranjan Singh
- Lalan Singh
- conspiracy
- election
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Political Drama Unfolds as JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case
Patna court remands JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, his 2 aides to 14-day judicial custody in Jan Suraaj Party supporter's murder case.
JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Remanded for Murder Case
"Suicidal statement, Congress, RJD should be prepared to face consequences": JD(U) on Rahul's remarks on Chhath Puja